Virtual home design tours the new norm for Gatehouse No.1

If you want your home and space to reflect your unique style and taste then you need hand-picked furniture, tasteful decor, and a one of a kind design team. When you work with Gatehouse No.1, you get custom-tailored assistance to meet your needs and match your style.

Stephanie Holdaway, Owner of Gatehouse No.1 usually comes into the Good Things Utah studio, but with the current health concerns affecting our state, Stephanie decided to give us a closer look at everything they’re doing at their store to keep you safe and your spaces looking spectacular. Right now Gatehouse No.1 is offering Facetime virtual tours, they have new showroom hours from 11am-4pm, and they can even schedule you for a complete design consultation over a video conference.

As always, Gatehouse No.1 is pulling out all the stops to help you take control of your home and craft a unique design for you and your family to enjoy. They have earned a reputation for classic and quality style and can design your space around stock or custom furniture and accessories.

Visit their showroom and work with their talented staff of experienced designers and stylists who are ready to help make your design dreams a reality. To learn more about their current offerings visit Gatehouse No.1 or email orders@gatehousestyle.com.

This article contains sponsored content.