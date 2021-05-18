Virtual event in honor of your loved ones

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sara Draper, event coordinator of Live On Memorial Run stooped by the studio to talk about their upcoming virtual event.

The Live On Memorial Run was started in 2013 in honor of Val, Kathy, and Quincy Draper, who passed away in 2012. Their family wanted to give back to the community that was and continues to be loving and supportive. Each year they have chosen to give the proceeds and donations to a local cause and we’ve chosen to donate all funds raised to Primary Children’s Medical Center. They continue hosting this inclusive, family fun event to remember and honor our family and allow others to honor theirs while giving back to the community.

Memorial Day is a time to reflect on those that are no longer with us and the goal of this virtual run is to honor loved ones and raise money to help others in need. Participants have the chance to run or walk in honor of a person.

This year you can complete your 5k anytime Memorial Day weekend May 28th-31st. Visit their website liveon5k.com to sign up or donate. You can also join their Strava club, Live On Memorial Run, where each participant can post their run and pictures of the loved one they are doing it in memory of.

In the past donations have gone to IHC Diabetes Center, Wasatch Community Foundation Scholarships, Horse of Many Colors, Wasatch County Recreation Department, and Primary Children’s Medical Center

You can Live On 5k online

Find Strava Club: Live On Memorial Run online.