Viral trends that are going away in 2022

- On GTU this morning – This year’s viral trends came and went so quickly we feel like we’re suffering from cultural whiplash. There were corn ribs and carrot bacon, mullet-inspired haircuts, sunset lamps and increasingly chunky footwear. Some were fun. Some were kooky. But did these fads actually have legs? Not…always. But while the trend cycle continues spinning faster than we can keep up with (skinny jeans were out, then in ironically, then back out again), there are some things we’re certain won’t be coming with us next year. Below, 7 things we’re saying goodbye to in 2022, along with how to replace them. Tune in with us or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/7-trends-saying-goodbye-2021-160000836.html
- Plus, Hoda Kotb is opening up about how she not only survived but thrived after spending almost 10 days without her smartphone. The TODAY co-anchor recently gave up her phone during some well-deserved time off from the show. “I went to this retreat where they take your phone away — that was one of the things,” Hoda told co-host Jenna Bush Hager Monday during the fourth hour of TODAY. Relinquishing the phone wasn’t easy for Hoda, 57, who, like many people, had a dependence on her phone that wasn’t entirely healthy. But after going almost 10 days without it, she felt like a new woman. So could you do it?
- And it’s probably been a while, like, decades even, since you’ve worn hair bows, but you might want to give them a second chance. If the red carpet is any indication, the accessory is making a major comeback, and we’re not mad at it one bit. Oversized bows have been showing up on the heads of nearly every starlet in Hollywood lately, from Anya Taylor-Joy and Beanie Feldstein to Zoë Kravitz and Sydney Sweeney. Ariana Grande has been riding the trend train particularly hard, opting for color-coordinated bows during her TV appearances as a coach on NBC’s The Voice. Bows have also popped up in OOTD videos on TikTok, so you know it’s about to be big.
- At the end of the show – ‘Jerry Maguire’ may just be the most quotable movie of all time. Go ahead, pick a line. Any line. There are multiple ones that come to mind. A quarter of a century after we first met, he still completes us. Yes, “Jerry Maguire,” the romantic comedy about a sports agent, played by Tom Cruise, whose conscience leads him to focus on providing more attention to fewer clients, is 25 years old. Inspired by sports agent Leigh Steinberg, the film was a massive hit, earning four Academy Award nominations, including best picture, best actor for Cruise. Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.