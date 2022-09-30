Former GTU producer, Jill Nystul, joined us on the show to share some recipes that have gone viral on Tiktok. A perk, all of them are vegetarian! See a baked feta pasta recipe, a crinkle cake recipe, and a cinnabon-style cinnamon roll recipe below.

Viral TikTok Baked Feta Pasta

Ingredients

2 pints (20 oz) grape tomatoes

5 medium garlic cloves, peeled and halved

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

7 oz. block feta cheese (sheeps milk)

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes, or more to taste

10 oz. dry pasta (bite size)

8 oz. spinach, roughly chopped

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. In a baking dish, combine the tomatoes, garlic and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Sprinkle with some salt and toss to coat. Place the feta cheese in the center of the tomatoes and garlic, top with the remaining olive oil, and sprinkle the entire dish with red pepper flakes and a little black pepper. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the garlic has softened and the tomatoes have burst their skins.

3. Meanwhile, cook the pasta. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water and right before draining submerge spinach in with the pasta (it should wilt almost instantly). Drain pasta and spinach.

4. Mash the feta and tomatoes with a fork and mix until evenly combined. Mix the pasta and spinach into the sauce, adding the reserved pasta water as needed if it looks a little dry. Top with basil leaves and serve immediately.

It’s amazing how something so simple can taste so supremely delicious. After just one taste you’ll be hooked!

The AMAZING TikTok Crinkle Cake!

It has the flavors of baklava but the texture of bread pudding! It’s made by folding sheets of phyllo dough together like an accordion and then dousing the whole thing with butter, sugar syrup, and a simple custard and then baking.

Here’s how to make it:

Start by holding 2 sheets of phyllo dough by the corners, like you’re shaking out a bedsheet. Scrunch the sheets up into a fluffy accordion about 1″ thick. Lay it into a parchment lined 13×9″ baking pan and repeat until the baking pan is full. Then bake the phyllo on its own for 10 minutes at 350°.

After the first bake, drizzle 1 cup melted unsalted butter evenly over the phyllo. Bake for another 10 minutes. During this bake, whisk together 1 cup milk, 2 eggs, 1 cup sugar, and 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract in a medium bowl until combined. Remove the phyllo from the oven and pour the custard evenly over the phyllo before returning to the oven until the top is golden and crispy, 30–40 minutes.

Last, you’ll want to prepare the syrup by simmering 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, and 1 tsp. lemon juice in a small saucepan over medium heat. The sugar syrup won’t go back into the oven, so you should aim to reduce the liquid until the texture is slightly thicker than simple syrup to avoid a soggy cake. Remove the cake from the oven and drizzle syrup on top. Then allow the cake to cool before cutting and serving.

It’s like a food miracle and worth ALL the hype!

Viral TikTok Hack for Cinnabon-Style Cinnamon Rolls at Home

This hack on TikTok is from MacKenzie Smith of @grilledcheesesocial

This cinnamon roll hack uses heavy cream and store bought ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls to create the lightest, fluffiest and moistest cinnamon rolls ever…very similar to the decadent Cinnabon-style cinnamon rolls at the mall.

Making these couldn’t be easier. Arrange a package of refrigerated cinnamon rolls in a buttered baking dish. Pour 1/2 cup heavy cream over the rolls and bake according to package directions. Once the cinnamon rolls are puffed and brown, frost them with the included icing and serve.

The resulting rolls are soft and gooey rich, just like Cinnabon’s!

A Few Tips:

Use Grands cinnamon rolls.

Do not under-bake. The heavy cream can slow the bake time

Wait before icing to ensure the icing goes on like a thick, rich frosting.



