Jenny Oaks Baker, Grammy nominated violinist tells us she’s been working hard for nearly a year on, Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four’s “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” Christmas Concert coming to 20 cities this Christmas including SLC, Logan, St. George, Cedar City, Richfield, UT.

Performing in twenty cities, this Christmas tour takes place throughout the US and Canada with Jenny’s talented children. The concerts also feature Irish Soprano Alex Sharpe, formerly of Celtic Woman, as well as Narrator and NY Times Best-selling Author Jason F. Wright.

A religious and inspiring but also very fun, and exuberant night, “everything has come together, and I am excited to spread the joy of Christmas with tens of thousands of people this Christmas Season!” Says Jenny.

Good seats are still available, so secure your tickets today! www.jennyoaksbaker.com