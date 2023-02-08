SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Gear up for game day the vintage way! Thrifthood has a pop-up shop with thousands of vintage Jazz pieces, just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Co-owner Albee Bostrom and store manager Warren Mcdade came to the studio to tell us all about it.

Thrifthood is located in Provo and features curated vintage clothing that can’t be found anywhere else. As Albee said, “They just don’t make them like they used to.” Vintage clothing allows you to find completely unique pieces that transport you back to the past.

The pop-up will be running February 16-19 at The Gateway from 10 AM-8 PM. They will have about 2,000 pieces of hand-picked vintage Jazz gear available for purchase. They even have multiple pieces from 1993, the last time the All-Star game was held in Utah.

Visit Thrifthood at their pop-up or find them at their store in Provo! Also, check them out on Instagram @thrifthood_tosee more of their incredible items.