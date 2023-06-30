- On Good Things Utah this morning – We want to update you now on the tragic and heartwarming story of a dog named Vinny. Several weeks ago RSQ received an urgent call from a sergeant in Hilldale after he made a gruesome discovery of five dogs shot and killed and one clinging to life. The officer then drove the dog to Lava Rock Veterinary Hospital. Vinnie had been shot twice with a shotgun using buckshot shotgun shells. The shells each contain pellets that look like BBs, which explode and spray out upon impact, as seen in Vinnie’s x-rays. The shotgun blast went through the dog’s skull, and his ear was barely hanging on at intake, making it hard to decipher whether he had an intact ear canal. The remaining portion of the dog’s ear was amputated. “They took out 93 little BBs from the buckshot,” Hare said. “He had another nine removed at an emergency clinic on Sunday, and there are still about 50 left inside of his body, per the X-ray.” Some of the pellets left in Vinnie’s body are extremely close to his spine, which may cause neurological issues.
- The best part of this terrible story and today’s update is how many people have shown support and care for Vinny in the community and around the country. Vinny has had a long recovery ahead. The first 4 weeks required constant medication, bandage changes, and trips to the vet. He has had 4 surgeries to date, and we have learned, he now needs a 5th surgery to complete his recovery. The surgery is called a Total Ear Canal Ablation and Bulla Osteotomy, also referred to as TECA-BO. It is specialty surgery. The cost for the CT scan, to identify the extent of the internal damage and location of remaining shotgun pellets (90+ pellets were already removed but over 30+ pellets remain in his head as it is too dangerous to remove them), is roughly $2,500, and the surgery itself is roughly $5,000. The total amount we’re trying to raise for Vinny is $7,500.
- Please donate at RSQ’s official website: www.rsqutah.org/donate and mark the donation “Vinny”. There are several ways someone can donate on the RSQ website.
- The best part of this terrible story and today’s update is how many people have shown support and care for Vinny in the community and around the country. Vinny has had a long recovery ahead. The first 4 weeks required constant medication, bandage changes, and trips to the vet. He has had 4 surgeries to date, and we have learned, he now needs a 5th surgery to complete his recovery. The surgery is called a Total Ear Canal Ablation and Bulla Osteotomy, also referred to as TECA-BO. It is specialty surgery. The cost for the CT scan, to identify the extent of the internal damage and location of remaining shotgun pellets (90+ pellets were already removed but over 30+ pellets remain in his head as it is too dangerous to remove them), is roughly $2,500, and the surgery itself is roughly $5,000. The total amount we’re trying to raise for Vinny is $7,500.
Vinny needs your help to recover from a tragic shooting
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now