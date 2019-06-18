Viewer Appreciation Day at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

School is out and now is the perfect time to visit Utah’s Hogle Zoo! Deena Marie Manzanares, our new GTU correspondent, joined us live from the Meerkat Manor this morning with Gwendolyn, the primary caretaker of the meerkats. The meerkats have been getting acclimated to their home and exploring the exhibit just as they do in the wild.

Today is the perfect day to head over to see them! It’s Viewer Appreciation Day and the Hogle Zoo is offering $5.00 off regular adult or child admission tickets.

If you can’t make it today, don’t worry! The zoo has partnered with Les Schwab Tires to offer a buy one adult ticket and get one child free deal that goes through October. Also, every Monday night now until Labor Day is Family Night. Bring your family and receive $5.00 off admission after 5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on the deals the zoo is offering this Summer. Visit hoglezoo.org or head to their Facebook page.

This story includes sponsored content.