Our GTU content producer, Michelle Nguyen shared with us her delicious Vietnamese Shrimp Salad recipe from her family restaurant, Pho Tay Ho! Michelle revealed their family secret recipe for their famous fish sauce, use it on endless dishes like fried egg rolls, vermicelli noodle bowls, spring rolls, Vietnamese crepes, etc. Your options are endless!

Pho Tay Ho is located at 1766 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Find them online, and FB.

Salad Ingredients:

– Shredded Cabbage

– Thai Basil (Thinly Cut)

– Cilantro -Shrimp or Chicken (May Substitute for any Protein)

– Fried Shallots

– Vietnamese Fish Sauce

Salad Directions:

1. Add shredded cabbage to the plate

2. Cut Thai Basil thinly slices

3. Add Protein

4. Add Cilantro 5.Mix it to distribute the ingredients

6. Add the Vietnamese Fish Sauce as dressing

7. Enjoy

Vietnamese Fish Sauce Recipe:

– Sugar, fish sauce base Ingredients:

– 1/3 cup of Sugar

– 1/3 cup Squid Brand, Fish Sauce

– 1 cup of water

Directions:

1. Boil ingredients together.

2. Set aside and allow to cool down before proceeding

Extra Ingredients:

– 3 limes, juiced

– 1 tablespoon of white vinegar

– 1 tablespoon of garlic chili paste

Directions:

1. Mix the extra ingredients into the sugar, fish sauce base.

2. Let cool down in the fridge for about 3 hours before serving.