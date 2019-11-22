Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

Victoria’s Secret says no fashion show this year

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – It’s the end of a holiday tradition. Victoria’s Secret says their annual fashion show will not be happening this December, we’ll tell you why. Plus, do you ever charge your phone at the airport? Beware – how scammers are trying to hack your information. And we all love to be with family during the holidays, but for how long? A new poll says after a few hours we all need a break!
  • And finally, tree growers are warning about a Christmas tree shortage this year, we’ll explain how it could affect prices. Hope you join us for a Friday edition of Good Things Utah.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook