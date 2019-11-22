Victoria’s Secret says no fashion show this year

Shopping for gifts for women can be time consuming and stressful but it doesn’t need to be. Stop wandering aimlessly around the big box stores or browsing through millions of products on Amazon. Brilliant Gifts is making it easy and fun to give amazing gifts to the women in your life.

“We are on a mission to make sure no one ever receives a boring, poorly wrapped gift again” said co-founder & CEO Matt Graham. “Throughout my 27 years of marriage I have given some great gifts and some not so great gifts. Even when I got it right and found the perfect gift for my wife my gift-wrapping skills left much to be desired. I wanted an easier way to buy awesome gifts for women that didn’t require a gift bag or wrapping paper. That is when my wife Jennie and I started Brilliant Gifts to make it easy for both men and women to give amazing gifts to women in beautiful custom crates and decorative boxes.”