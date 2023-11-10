- On Good Things Utah this morning – A beautiful display of flags is set up for Veterans Day in front of Miners’ Hospital in Park City. It’s a partnership with Park City, the National Ability Center and Colonial Flag. There are more than 150 flags on display in honor of those who have served our nation. The display will be set up through Saturday, Veterans Day. There are also deals for vets happening at several local spots!
- Here’s are just a few of the many deals in the coming days:
- Utah’s Hogle Zoo is offering free admission to active service members, retired veterans, military-benefitted family members, immediate family and families of fallen soldiers on Saturday.
- Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is also joining in on the discounts with free admission on Saturday. Today veterans can get a free oil change at 80 Jiffy Lube locations around Utah.
- And if you are a veteran foodie-
- Applebee’s: veterans and active duty military can receive a free dine-in meal from a special menu on Saturday, Nov. 11, along with a $5 “bounce back” card to put toward a future meal in the following weeks. Buffalo Wild Wings: in honor of veterans day, veterans and active duty military dining in at Buffalo Wild Wings can redeem a free order of 10 boneless wings (and fries) on Nov. 11. California Pizza Kitchen: participating CPK locations are offering veterans or active duty military a free meal from a special menu when dining in on Nov. 11. Chili’s: veterans and active duty members can receive one of four select entrées for free on Nov. 11 while dining in.
- Krispy Kreme: on Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can visit Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut and a free small coffee,
- Red Robin: a free red’s big tavern burger and endless steak fries. the deal is available for dine-in guests only on Saturday only
- Starbucks is giving veterans, active duty service members and military spouses a free tall coffee, hot or iced, on Nov. 11, 2023.
- Remember that some places do require proof of military ID and we hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more on a Friday edition of GTU!
