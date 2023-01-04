SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it.

The celebration will be a two-day extravaganza, featuring a Get & Give Event where a portion of proceeds from entrée purchases will be donated to the Bountiful Food Pantry. Guests will have the chance to win a $100 gift card by snapping a photo at the photo wall and tagging Vessel and their friends. There will be a variety of prizes and activities available, free meal vouchers for the first 10 guests in line, free drinks or sides for the first 25 guests, and VK t-shirts or hats for the first 50 guests. Guests can also witness a local mural artist, Elisa Gomez, onsite painting a one-of-a-kind design on our wall throughout the day!

The new Farmington location will feature an open-format kitchen design and a revamped design aesthetic with natural tones and woodland designs. In addition, Vessel Kitchen will be serving up their signature dish, “Rising Tide,” during the grand opening festivities.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event and take advantage of the promotion on January 14th – 25% off your purchase at the new Farmington location with the code STATIONPARK.