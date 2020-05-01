Vessel Kitchen and 3 St. George restaurants

Vessel Kitchen was today’s delicious drop-off to the station for Save the Faves! We sampled:

Braised Beef – cumin, paprika, rosemary, garlic – 100% black angus, antibiotic-free, hormone-free.

Charred Cashew Caesar Broccoli – purple kale flower, cashew-caesar dressing.

Smashed Potatoes – yukon gold potato, garlic, cream, extra virgin olive oil.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts – carrot chermoula, maple, lemon, almond, urfa biber chile.

Chicken and Grains Signature Bowl – shredded chicken, basmati + quinoa, fresno crema, spicy avocado salsa, mango slaw, micro cilantro.

Poke Tuna Signature Bowl – raw yellowfin tuna in ponzu marinade, fresno crema, carrot kimchi, spicy avocado salsa, micro cilantro.

Park City in Kimball Junction, Midvale in The Shops at Fort Union, and Sandy in Sandy Schoolyard, on the corner of 9th and 9th (Opening Mid-May 2020).

We absolutely loved what we tried this morning! The Family Meal is a a fantastic option. It includes your choice of 1 Protein and 3 Signature Market Sides to Feed a Family of Four, all for just $30.

Vessel Kitchen’s hours are 11am – 9pm. Currently doing non-contact curbside pickup and delivery with Doordash. Easy Online Ordering at vesselkitchen.com

We’re envious of Ali’s trip to St. George to feature three Southern Utah restaurants! Our mouths were watering watching her sample Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, a locally owned franchise that started right here in Utah, Georges Corner Restaurant, and the brand-new Wood Ash Rye. If you live in the area, or you’ll be traveling down, be sure to pop in and help support local!

Kneaders: order.kneaders.com/menu/kneaders-st-george-bluff-street

George’s Corner Restaurant: georgescornerrestaurant.com

Wood Ash Rye: theadvenirehotel.com/wood-ash-rye-restaurant