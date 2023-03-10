SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Get ready to lounge in style with Isla Grove‘s new loungewear collection! Owner and founder, Monet Lefavor, joined us on the show to showcase her brand of comfortable and stylish clothing that makes women feel confident and beautiful.

Here to debut the new collection, Isla Grove is excited to announce the launch of their new loungewear line, which will be available starting March 17th! Made with high-quality fabrics and designed with comfort in mind, Isla Grove loungewear is perfect for lazy days at home or running errands around town.

Think oversized hoodies, sweatshirts, and matching lounge sets that are both comfortable and stylish. Monet explains that loungewear isn’t just for lazy days at home – you can dress it up too! Slicking back or curling your hair, adding some jewelry and accessories, and layering a puffer vest or jacket on top can create a stylish look that’s perfect for any occasion.

Head over to shopislagrove.com to check out all of their amazing clothing, and be sure to use code “GTU15” for 15% off sitewide.