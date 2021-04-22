Versante Inspired Bruschetta

Kiana of Keto Ki is back in the kitchen to whip up another mind-blowing recipe!

Ingredients:

-4 slices Franz keto bread
-4 Tbsp chef shammy garlic butter
-1 1/2-2 cups red & yellow tomato medley
-1 Tbsp oil
-12 oz artichoke hearts
-2 Tbsp ricotta
-1/3 cup chives
-1/2 cup fresh basil
-2 Tbsp balsamic vinaigrette
-2 Tbsp “skinny girl” dressing
-Garlic salt

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet set heat on medium.
  2. Slice tomatoes in half; add oil, tomatoes & 2 tbsp ricotta to the pan. 
  3.  Cook for 3 minutes. stir occasionally.
  4. Cut up artichokes and add to the pan. Cook for 1 minute. 
  5. Mince up chives & fresh basil & add to the pan. Stir occasionally. 
  6.  Add garlic salt *optional*.
  7. Set dish aside to cool & Preheat oven broil on high. 
  8. Butter each slice of bread & place it on a baking sheet. 
  9. Broil first side 2 minutes, flip & broil the other side 1 minute. till browned. 
  10. Remove from oven, cut each slice in half. 
  11. In a small serving dish mix balsamic vinaigrette & dressing. 
  12. Add 1/3 cup mixture on top of toast & glaze with vinaigrette & garlic salt. 

