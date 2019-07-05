Veggie burgers vs. beef burgers

Thinking of grilling veggie burgers instead of beef burgers at your next BBQ? Many people are turning to veggie burgers for reasons other than the fact they’re vegan and vegetarian, but are veggie burgers better for you? Here’s a look at how veggies stand up to regular ground beef when it comes to burgers with Chef Christopher Delissio from Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

He explained that veggie burgers have a few benefits such as less fat, a more comprehensive array of nutrients, can be tailored to fit dietary needs, and can be safer to cook. Despite these positive attributes, the traditional beef burger has some advantages over the veggie burger. Some of the benefits of a beef burger are that they are high in protein and the nutrients come in high doses and are easily absorbed.

Sweet Potato-Quinoa Veggie Burger

Makes approximately 4-6 burgers

Ingredients:

1 Sweet Potato

6 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 portobello mushroom

1 shallot

2 cloves garlic

1 cup quinoa

1 teaspoon thyme

½ cup panko

1 cup zucchini

1 tablespoon parsley

1 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning

Directions: