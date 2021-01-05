Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Chef Jenn Martello was back in studio today, and we loved learning her recipe for fresh and healthy vegetable spring rolls! Find Jenn on IG @chefjennmartello and online www.chefjennmartello.com

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Serves 8 (2 rolls per person)

Ingredients:

1 pkg Rice paper rounds

1 pkg Rice noodles Soaked according to pkg directions

2 cups Arugula

1 cup Carrots, shredded

1 cup Red Cabbage Finely sliced

1 cup Red bell pepper Cut into matchsticks

1 each Cucumber Seeded and and cut into matchsticks

1 each Avocado Pitted and sliced

1 bunch Mint or cilantro leaves

Directions:

1. Fill basin with warm water, soak rice paper 10-15 seconds.

2. Lay damp paper towel on the workstation, place soaked rice paper on paper towel.

3. Place a few cilantro/mint leaves in the middle of rice paper, 2 slices of avocado,a small amount of cucumber, red bell pepper, red cabbage, carrots and arugula. Finish with a small pinch of rice noodles.

4. Fold 2 sides of rice paper round in about a half inch, roll 1 of the remaining ends to seal the rice paper (like a burrito)

5. Repeat with remaining rice paper rounds

6. Serve with dipping sauces of your choice.

7. If not serving immediately lay in a single layer with a damp paper towel cover the rice paper.

Peanut Butter Hoisin Sauce

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 cup Peanut butter, smooth and natural

1/4 cup Hoisin sauce

1 tbsp Rice vinegar

1 tbsp Lime juice, fresh

1 clove Garlic Finely minced

1 tsp Sugar

2 tsp Sambal Oeleck or Sriracha Asian chili paste, more to taste

1/2 cup Hot water To thin sauce, you may not use all

Directions:

1. Mix peanut butter through chili paste..

2. Whisk in hot water until you reach your desired sauce consistency.