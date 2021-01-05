Chef Jenn Martello was back in studio today, and we loved learning her recipe for fresh and healthy vegetable spring rolls! Find Jenn on IG @chefjennmartello and online www.chefjennmartello.com
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Serves 8 (2 rolls per person)
Ingredients:
1 pkg Rice paper rounds
1 pkg Rice noodles Soaked according to pkg directions
2 cups Arugula
1 cup Carrots, shredded
1 cup Red Cabbage Finely sliced
1 cup Red bell pepper Cut into matchsticks
1 each Cucumber Seeded and and cut into matchsticks
1 each Avocado Pitted and sliced
1 bunch Mint or cilantro leaves
Directions:
1. Fill basin with warm water, soak rice paper 10-15 seconds.
2. Lay damp paper towel on the workstation, place soaked rice paper on paper towel.
3. Place a few cilantro/mint leaves in the middle of rice paper, 2 slices of avocado,a small amount of cucumber, red bell pepper, red cabbage, carrots and arugula. Finish with a small pinch of rice noodles.
4. Fold 2 sides of rice paper round in about a half inch, roll 1 of the remaining ends to seal the rice paper (like a burrito)
5. Repeat with remaining rice paper rounds
6. Serve with dipping sauces of your choice.
7. If not serving immediately lay in a single layer with a damp paper towel cover the rice paper.
Peanut Butter Hoisin Sauce
Serves 8
Ingredients:
1 cup Peanut butter, smooth and natural
1/4 cup Hoisin sauce
1 tbsp Rice vinegar
1 tbsp Lime juice, fresh
1 clove Garlic Finely minced
1 tsp Sugar
2 tsp Sambal Oeleck or Sriracha Asian chili paste, more to taste
1/2 cup Hot water To thin sauce, you may not use all
Directions:
1. Mix peanut butter through chili paste..
2. Whisk in hot water until you reach your desired sauce consistency.