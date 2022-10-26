SALT LAKE CITY, Utah– (Good Things Utah) Halloween is a time for enjoying treats galore! There are so many delicious goodies out there and finally there is a vegan version for the most beloved autumn desserts. Felicia “Chef Fee” Hanson, owner of Sweet Hazel & Co. Bakery and Bistro, came to the GTU kitchen to cook up and share her vegan spooky season faves.

Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Sweet Hazel & Co. has been serving Utah’s plant-based community for over two years. Hanson originally started her business out of her car and now is in her second storefront. Every item on the menu and anything sold at her shop is free of dairy, eggs, honey, gelatin, milk derivatives, collagen or any other animal product. Many of the other items sold are free of gluten, soy and sugar. Eggs and dairy are among one of the most common allergens in the world. Hanson wants to ensure everyone has an option. Halloween can be a hard day for people with dietary restrictions, but there will always be a option at Hanson’s shop. For the spooky season, Sweet Hazel & Co. has cake pops, chocolate covered skull shaped cookie dough pop, pumpkin lasagna and numerous caramel apples.

Stop by for a treat at the storefront, 282 W 7200 S, Midvale. Mention GTU to get 15% off your purchase.

SweetHazelAndCo.com

Instagram: @sweethazelandco