Vegan sushi with Gretchen

Sushi dinner is a fun way everyone at the dinner table can personalize their food while spending quality time together. Sushi can be turned into a vegan meal as well. Gretchen shares her recipe on how sushi dinner can be fun for the whole family. 

Ingredients 

  • Nori Seaweed sheets
  • Sticky rice
  • Sliced cucumbers, carrots, peppers, lemons, strawberries, mango, jalapeños, green onions, french fried onions

Instructions

  1. Assemble in a sushi maker tray.  
  2. Seaweed paper, rice, pat that down firmly, then add ingredients.
  3. Add more rice and pat down again.  
  4. Fold seaweed sides on top with a little water to moisten the paper so it will hold.  
  5. Slice and serve with your favorite sauce.

