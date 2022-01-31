Vegan sushi with Gretchen

Sushi dinner is a fun way everyone at the dinner table can personalize their food while spending quality time together. Sushi can be turned into a vegan meal as well. Gretchen shares her recipe on how sushi dinner can be fun for the whole family.
Ingredients
- Nori Seaweed sheets
- Sticky rice
- Sliced cucumbers, carrots, peppers, lemons, strawberries, mango, jalapeños, green onions, french fried onions
Instructions
- Assemble in a sushi maker tray.
- Seaweed paper, rice, pat that down firmly, then add ingredients.
- Add more rice and pat down again.
- Fold seaweed sides on top with a little water to moisten the paper so it will hold.
- Slice and serve with your favorite sauce.