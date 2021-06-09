It’s a new addition to the farmer’s market menu for Makaya Caters. Chef Roody came by to show us how to make vegan rice pudding.
Ingredients:
-1 cup of long-grain white rice
-3 cups of water
-2 cups of coconut milk
-3/4 to 1 cup of granulated sugar.
-1 tsp of salt
-1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder
-1/2 cup of star anise extract (recipe included).
-1 tsp of vanilla extract
Directions:
1.We need to make the anise extract. In a microwaveable container, add 3/4 cup of water and microwave for 5 minutes and set aside.
2.Add 3 cup of water in a saucepan, wash the rice two to three times to remove starch then add it to the water along with the salt, anise extract, and cinnamon, cooking on medium heat for 15-20 minutes stirring often with a wooden spoon to prevent it from sticking and burning.
3.When the rice reaches a soupy consistency, add the coconut milk to the pan and cook for 5 minutes.
4.Reduce heat to low then stir in vanilla extract for one minute. Turn off heat, enjoy hot or cold.
