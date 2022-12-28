MIDVALE, Utah (Good Things Utah) From lunch to dessert and even just a light snack, Sweet Hazel Company is your go-to. Chef, Felicia Hanson, specializes in Vegan cooking and joined us on the show with mini desserts perfect for a New Year’s Eve party.

Sweet Hazel is a Vegan bakeshop and bistro located at 282 W 7200 S in Midvale. They also can cater to gluten-free, nut-free, and most allergens! If you’ve been thinking about switching to a vegan diet, there is no better time than the start of a new year.

Hanson featured a charcuterie dessert tray including mini dessert bites and cake cups. She also shared some of her favorite local vegan spots for those interested.

@zest – GF and soy free!

@markofthebeastro

@yumzz – Latin

@monkeywrench- dairy-free ice cream

@buds- sandwiches

@lillotus -sandwiches

@veggiehouse Asian

@veggiebowl- Asian

@allchay – Asian

@passionflour – French bakery and bistro

@vertical – bistro