MIDVALE, Utah (Good Things Utah) From lunch to dessert and even just a light snack, Sweet Hazel Company is your go-to. Chef, Felicia Hanson, specializes in Vegan cooking and joined us on the show with mini desserts perfect for a New Year’s Eve party.
Sweet Hazel is a Vegan bakeshop and bistro located at 282 W 7200 S in Midvale. They also can cater to gluten-free, nut-free, and most allergens! If you’ve been thinking about switching to a vegan diet, there is no better time than the start of a new year.
Hanson featured a charcuterie dessert tray including mini dessert bites and cake cups. She also shared some of her favorite local vegan spots for those interested.
@zest – GF and soy free!
@markofthebeastro
@yumzz – Latin
@monkeywrench- dairy-free ice cream
@buds- sandwiches
@lillotus -sandwiches
@veggiehouse Asian
@veggiebowl- Asian
@allchay – Asian
@passionflour – French bakery and bistro
@vertical – bistro