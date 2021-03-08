Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Jacqueline Wormington of The Simple Sprinkle joined us to share her favorite authentic German recipe, Vegan German Potato Salad with Mayonnaise! Our mouths were watering, and we can’t stop thinking about this tasty dish. Follow Jaqueline on IG @thesimplesprinkle and online at www.thesimplesprinkle.com

Vegan German Potato Salad with Mayonnaise

• 1 kg Potatoes, waxy eg: gold, baby, fingerling etc. (2.2 lbs)

• 100 g Gherkins, or Pickles (of your choice) I prefer using Kosher Dill Pickles (3.5 oz)

• ½ Onion around 100g (3.5 oz)

• 150 g of Vegan Mayonnaise 7 tbsp (5.2 oz)

• 20 g fresh Parsley chopped (around 5 tbsp)

• Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the marinade

• 200 ml Vegetable Broth (6.76 fl oz)

• 1 Tbsp Mustard I prefer Stone Ground, but Dijon or Yellow Mustard will work just as fine

• 1 ½ Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

• A pinch of Cane Sugar, regular sugar works too

Instructions

• Cook potatoes in salted water for 20-30 minutes, or until done. (Leave their skin on.)

• While your potatoes are cooking cut and dice your pickles and onion into little pieces. Place into a big bowl. Then prepare marinade for the potatoes by mixing all the ingredients (vegetable broth, mustard, vinegar and sugar) in a separate bowl with a whisk. Set aside.

• Once potatoes are tender, drain and rinse shortly with cold water and then peel them. After they’re boiled the skins slip off easily. Hold the hot potatoes in a clean kitchen towel-covered hand, then use a paring knife to scrape or pull off the peel.

• Cut peeled potatoes into slices. Take a third of the slices and add to the bowl with pickles and onion. Stir your marinade and then pour over potatoes – use around a third of the marinade. Stir everything vigorously. Continue this process two more times until the bowl is filled and tossed with all the potatoes and all of the marinade.

• Let this mixture rest for at least 30 minutes (the longer the better), tossing it every other time. Don’t worry about it looking too watery, the potatoes will suck it all up.

• Once the potatoes are soaked you can go ahead and fold in your vegan mayonnaise and fresh parsley. Allow to steep everything for at least 1 hour before serving.

• Salt and pepper to taste. You can also use more Parsley as decorative garnish.