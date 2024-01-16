SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Lisa Berrett, the creative mind behind OhSewPixie StitchBox, joined us on the show to share her passion for crafting through her delightful Valentine’s sewing kits. Catering to kids and adults aged 6-99 who love to create, Lisa has crafted with her hands throughout her life, taught classes, and authored six craft books. She now offers all-inclusive sewing kits designed for quality one-on-one time with children or personal crafting enjoyment.

The Stitch Box’s mission is to keep hands busy daily, fostering creativity by making stuffed animals, banners, or thoughtful gifts, effectively diverting attention from screens. Lisa’s dedication to daily creation brings immense joy, and her goal is to share that joy by teaching others to channel their inner creativity through these adorable stitch kits.

Follow OhSewPixie StitchBox on Instagram @ohsewpixie_stitchbox, on Facebook at OhSewPixieStitchBox, and on TikTok @tinkerbellnana24.