Valentine’s Day self defense events

Good Things Utah

When people think of celebrating Valentine’s Day, self defense may not be what comes to mind but today, it does! Miyo and Marcus were back in studio to share an upcoming event that you and your partner or friends can attend.

With a couples night on Friday, February 12th and a galentines night on Saturday, February 13th, the courses are covering it all. We see some impressive moves and tips in action, and get inspired! To sign up and learn more, visit elizabethsmartfoundation.org/smart-defense IG @elizabethsmartfoundation and @utahjitsmama

