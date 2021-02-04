Valentine’s Day self defense events

Gun safety is an absolute must teach for children. Local mom Sarah Clark joined us to share tips on how to start this conversation with our kids. Sarah tells us in her family it's all about practice! They role play what happens when you come across a gun.

Asking questions such as, "What do you do when you see a gun?" "Do we touch it?" "Do we run and tell an adult?" They also play a game called Thumbs up or Thumbs down that she learned in a positive parenting courses. Sarah says they do it with gun safety and with every day decisions they may come across at school, with friends, etc.

An example would be, "I see a gun, and I run to tell my mom without touching it! Is that Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down?" With the correct answer of course being, "thumbs up". Giving your child lots of positive feedback and reinforcement is key.

Sarah has ABC's for her family if the kids come across a gun at a friend's home, or in any situation:A: Assume it's loaded. Do not handle it, even if it looks like a toy. B: Be brave and tell an adult if you see a gun or if someone tries to touch it. Don't keep it a secret. C: Careful. If we have permission to handle the weapon, be sure it's not pointed at anyone or anything!

If you are shooting with your kids, the basics are pretty simple, but easy to forget! It takes practice. Don't point in the direction of any person, animal, or anything you don't want damaged. Highly recommending taking a class as if it was required whether you choose to get your permit or not is important, Sarah tells us.

Find Sarah at thedaintypear.com IG: @thedaintypear YouTube @sarahthedaintypear