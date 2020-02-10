Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Valentine’s Day is coming quick and Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner flew in to give us a gift guide that will make your heart double in size!

Seecaas Shoes – These stylish flats put a fashionable flare on a comfortable shoe. Dress them up or dress them down, the”ll be the perfect touch to any outfit.

RoseWoman– The best product we’ve found for intimate self care. These products will keep your skin hydrated and youthful.

GoGoSqueeZ– Valentines day GoGoSqueeZ will keep lunch festive with packaging you can decorate for the love-filled holiday.

Grass Roots– Looking to cook at home this Valentines day? Look no further than Grass Roots. This family run farm is committed to delivering the highest quality meat right to your door.

SleepPhones– The most comfortable headphones on the market. SleepPhones flat, soft, headband plays music and ASMR to give you the most restful night.

Visit dawnscorner.com for a full line up of products!