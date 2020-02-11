Valentines Day events

Kick off Valentines weekend the night before with Galentines at the sugarhouse shop Got Beauty! It’s the perfect spot for all your glam and girlie needs. This Thursday, February 14th from 5 – 8 pm you’ll stuff the bag, where you can fill a Got Beauty tote and get 25% off anything you can fit inside! There will also be a a $9 purse sale, and half off on hobo wallets. Enjoy sips, treats, and other fun surprises! Also in February, if you buy a full sized Eminence product, you’ll get a free gift of a travel sized Eminence moisturizer. For the year of 2020, GB is also offering double punch days for the 20th of every month! www.gotbeauty.com

It’s a 1980’s single and couples retro-themed Valentines Dance with DJ Chu! Happening at Black Lion Events at 8 pm on Friday, February 14th. Celebratewith those you love by singing and shaking your tail feather to all those 80’s classics you know every word of! All welcome: Couples, Singles, LGBTQ. 18 and up. There will be wrist bands to differentiate, with a special color for those who want the option of letting others know you respectfully want to be the pursuer. Prizes Awarded: Best Madonna, Michael Jackson, and best all-around 80’s male & female costume. Best: Double Dutch jump rope, Street Dance, Moon Walk, Robot dance, and Worm. The venue is huge, so there is plenty of room to mingle. There are tons of tables and plenty of seating, so you can sit comfortably if you aren’t dancing. Plenty of parking. eventbrite.com/e/80s-singles-couples-retro-themed-valentines-dance-w-dj-chu-tickets-90666882085?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2Ad6STZNPJUHvjBZ8qvWkRnLuQZn_VsU6RJ8JSb0iHadKYlG4XPG-zTho

Spend Valentines in Evermore park! Friday, February 14th at 5 pm. This is an evening you won’t soon forget with Special Quests, Games, Speed dating, Poem Contest, Romantic Carriage Rides, and a Specialty Menu just for Valentine’s Day! Friends, family, and lovers all welcome, it will be a night of fun for everyone! evermore.com/tickets?fbclid=IwAR3FK-RSHsAs3nl6K2QZbxM8FTsOKijrihH7h0tYkz7ROT2gB1mKZ2pmytk

It’s Cocktails and Kisses at Chakra Lounge Friday, February 14th at 9 pm. Come get your romance on at Chakra! DJ Bad Boy Brian will be here for all your dancing needs and we will have bunches of food and drink specials chakralounge.net

For the kids, it’s Valentines Day at Discovery Gateway, with special art and science programming! Make Valentine’s Day cards for your sweethearts and learn about the anatomy of the human heart. Challenge yourself with a museum wide heart scavenger hunt! Find all the hearts and collect a prize from the admissions desk! Friday, February 14th from 11 – 4 pm discoverygateway.org/event/valentines-day-2/

The Illusionists at Eccles Theater is happening February 14th – 16th. Described as a mind-blowing spectacle straight from Broadway, expect jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. They’ve shattered box office records across the globe, and entertained audiences of all ages with outrageous and astonishing acts. Thrilling and sophisticated magic. broadway-at-the-eccles.com/events/the-illusionists-live-from-broadway

Celebrate at Good Grammar with Grammar’s Valentines Day Celebration on Friday, February 14th at 5 pm. Muisc by Moodlite and DJ Fell Swoop. You’ll have a lively and romantic date night. Offering live music from local indie-electronic band Moodlite, complimentary couple’s tarot card readings from Marcie Hanson Collett, and a special pre-fixe dinner off Grammar’s brand new food menu, this is the perfect spot to celebrate the love you share. Please fill out the following form to make reservations: http://www.goodgrammar.bar/purchase/valentinesday

The pre-fixe menu is available starting at 5 pm. We are serving a three course dinner priced at two meals for $24. Options include: Appetizer: Endive wraps. Belgian endive leaves filled with sauteed meatless crumble, pickled red onion, cherry tomatoes and fried leeks. Main course: Your choice of-Roast portabella mushroom stuffed with spinach and mozzarella or Roast Pork shoulder medallions. Both served with vegetarian sweet and savory apple gravy. Sides: Sauteed green beans and Cauliflower mash potatoes Or substitute Side salad. Dessert: Your choice of-Chocolate covered strawberries with bourbon sabyon or Bread pudding Tarot Card Readings Complimentary with a dinner reservation: One card each available from 5-7 pm By appointment with 20 min sessions for $20 from 7-8 pm. Please make reservations with the tarot card reader in house for sessions after 7 pm. Moodlite performance is 8-9:15 pm, DJ Fellswoop is 9:30 pm-1 am If you arrive between 7 pm and 9 pm, there will be a $5 cover charge at the door for entertainment. Good Grammar is located at 69 E Gallivan Ave. goodgrammar.bar/

Spend Valentines evening with Ballet West. Giselle is one of the most beloved romantic ballets presented in an acclaimed production. Since its Paris premiere in 1841, Giselle has been an instant triumph with audiences. A love story, a ghost story, and a tale of forgiveness from beyond the grave, Giselle is about a peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman, not knowing he is betrothed to another woman. When she finds out the truth, she goes mad and dies, only to become one of the Wilis, ghostly women who have been betrayed and must spend eternity haunting men. See why Giselle remains one of the most enduring masterpieces in ballet with this ethereal production reconceived by Artistic Director Adam Sklute. boxoffice.balletwest.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=22362&fbclid=IwAR0TwBKwqM68dKfUP7PvY4HP0hsoCkjs8LxU76YGewXfMaTV2ypmwN3FO7o

Pop Party Night: Backstreet Boys v N Sync! Friday, February 14h at The Depot! Tickets are $10

Must be 21+ The Depot is bringing Backstreet back, alright! N Sync vs Backstreet Boys will be the most epic boy band party ever, and it’d be incomplete without you and your crew! Join us on Valentine’s Day! Don’t miss out! depotslc.com



It’s the 11th Annual Sweetheart Swing in St George! At the St. George Children’s Museum located at 86 South Main Street, 3rd Floor, St. George on Friday, February 14th from 7-10 pm. The Sweetheart Swing, where guests are invited to swing dance to live music by Southern Utah Rebel Jazz Band, is presented by the St. George Arts Commission. St. George Dance Company will present a floor show.

nowplayingutah.com/event/11th-annual-sweetheart-swing/



The Dinner Detective is an interactive murder mystery show, performing a special valentines day show! Shake up your date night, party night, or girls-night-out! The Nation’s largest interactive murder mystery dinner show is now playing in Salt Lake City, UT. If you’re looking for something new and different this weekend, join The Dinner Detective for our hilarious and interactive comedy dinner show. We take all the planning out of it, so you can enjoy dinner and a show in one convenient location without all the stress of planning that special night out. Your ticket includes a wildly entertaining evening of dining, comedy, and mystery! You’ll tackle a hilarious and challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it! We also offer great group rates, private shows, corporate shows, and just about any other party or event you need to plan! Or join us for one of our many Saturday Night shows! Just be sure to book early, as seating is always limited! TICKETS INCLUDE 4-Course Dinner Murder Mystery Entertainment Prize Package For Top Sleuth Cash Bar Available Starting At Only $ 59.95 (Holiday Season Pricing May Vary) /Person + service fees. OUR MENU • Chef’s Choice Appetizer • House Garden Salad • Choice Of Entree: – Chicken Marsala w/ Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Vegetables – Grilled Salmon w/ Basmati Rice and Grilled Vegetables – Walnut Pesto Pasta • Chef’s Choice Dessert. LOCATION Hilton Salt Lake City Center 255 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Parking Info: Street parking, self-parking, and/or hotel valet is available.

nowplayingutah.com/event/the-dinner-detective-interactive-murder-mystery-show-valentines-day-show/

Join us in celebration of Valentine’s evening at our new production facility and enjoy this spicy, sexy soirée! Cocktail or smart casual attire suggested. Tickets available chilibeak.com. Live performances by Nick Passey and the Perpetual Sadness, and a special burlesque number by Daughters of Perdition. Spicy cocktails and mocktails made by our good friends at Hammer Spring Distillery. Hors d’oeuvres highlighting Chili Beak made by renowned local chef. Swag booth celebrating our relaunch! New shirts, tanks, hoodies, hats, beanies, pins, tote bags and more. Photo booth!! Get professional grade photos taken of you and your date(s) and/or friends. Be sure to tag Chili Beak! By attending this exclusive private event, you are supporting local and Utah’s Own Chili Beak. Meet the founders and our new owner, hear the story about how they became friends and helped Chili Beak to live on! chilibeak.com

If a traditional, romantic dinner is what your heart is set on, the following restaurants are offering beautiful meals for Valentines: Powder, Lake Effect, Prohibition, and Snow Basin resort. Search for each online to peruse the details.

Happy Valentines, Galentines, and Single’s Awareness!



