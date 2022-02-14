Valentine’s Day deals at Starbucks and love quotes that will warm your heart

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day alone this year or with a loved one, it’s still on a Monday. You can brighten up any day with a good latte, though, which is why you should take advantage of Starbucks is partnering with Uber Eats to give you 50% off your order on February 14. To take advantage of the deal, place your order through the UberEats app and enter the code VDAY50 at checkout. Don’t get too carried away, though. The discount maxes out at $10 off. So if you are at the office, you and your coworkers might want to order on separate accounts. The deal will only be valid on February 14, as this is a once-a-year promotion the coffee chain runs.
- And we share the sweetest love quotes for Valentine’s Day including this one from Dr. Seuss: “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” and “If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” — Haruki Murakami or this good one, “In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou
- Plus, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday in style! On Saturday, a day after celebrating her 53rd birthday, the actress shared a video on Instagram of herself in a set of unique gold tassel pants. In the clip, Aniston smiles for the camera as she shakes her foot, allowing the tassels to move freely. In the caption of her post, Aniston thanked family, friends, and fans for celebrating her special day. “Thank you all so much .”
- And Deena shares a sweet story about helping your fellow man that will inspire you to reach out and make a difference on this Monday morning. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.
