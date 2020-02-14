Valentine’s Day date night idea

If you’re busy today running your kids around, working or running errands and you don’t have time to change into a new outfit for your date tonight, these outfit ideas will help you get a good idea!

Amy Branan from The Boutique Salon in Draper, Utah, shared ways to dress you up your look from day to night.

Who doesn’t love shoes? Heels are the best way to dress up your outfit. Then add some jewelry and accessories to help make any casual outfit more dressed up!

Want a new hairstyle for the weekend? The weekend braid will dress up your look and it will last through the weekend. Then add some hair accessories with some bling with a cute dress to take your look from day to night.

If you like your casual jeans, just add a dressy shirt to spice it up. If you go in and mention you saw the segment, you can also get a free hair clip! To keep up with new looks and trends, visit Instagram: @theboutique_salon.