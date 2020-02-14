Valentine’s Day Cupcakes

Cupcakes are a staple dessert for many holidays and Valentine’s Day is no exception! The mother-daughter duo of Geneal and Hailey Hendricks (from our newsroom), were in our kitchen this morning to show us the best cupcake recipes for this enchanting holiday!

Although Geneal and Hailey are not professional bakers, they have a great passion for the art, starting during Hailey’s freshman year of high school. The Hendrick’s duo believes that Valentine’s Day is a holiday when everyone should feel loved and cupcakes can be a great way to spread that love!

They make hundreds of these desserts every Valentine’s and it is a very fun tradition they want everyone to take part in! They have recipes for both red velvet and vanilla cupcakes and they are as delicious as can be!

Quick and Easy Red Devil Cake

Ingredients:

• 1 ¾ cups Flour

• 1 ½ cups Sugar

• 1 ¼ teaspoons Baking Soda

• 1 teaspoon Salt

• 1/3 cups Natural Unsweetened Cococa

• 1/2 cups Shortening

• 1 cup Milk

• 2 Eggs

• 1 teaspoon Vanilla Flavoring

Directions:

Blend Shortening & Sugar together. Add 2 Eggs, and mix slowly together. Add Salt and Baking Soda. (older baking soda, will keep cake from rising well.) Slowly add Flour. (you can use all purpose flour or cake flour.) Gradually mix in Milk and Vanilla. Last add Cocoa. (When making a chocolate cake with baking soda, you need natural unsweetened cocoa.) *Key to cakes are not to over mix them. Pour cake batter in greased and lightly floured cake pan, or cupcake baking cups. (We used the jumbo cupcake tins and were able to make 8 jumbo cupcakes for above recipe.) *Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 mins, for cake pan. And 30 mins for jumbo cupcakes.

Quick and Easy Silver White Cake

Ingredients:

• 2 ½ cups Flour

• 1 ½ cups Sugar

• 3 ½ teaspoons Baking Powder

• 1 teaspoon Salt

• 1/2 cups Shortening

• 1 cup Milk

• 4 Eggs

• 1 teaspoon Flavoring. (Vanilla, Butter, Lemon, or Almond)

Directions:

Blend Shortening & Sugar together. Add 4 Eggs, and mix slowly together. Add Salt and Baking Powder. Slowly add Flour. (If you use all purpose flour, you will find your vanilla cake tasting like cornbread. Its best to use a cake flour when making this recipe. You can also use 2 cups cake flour and ½ cup all purpose flour and this too will make your flavor more vanilla, and not like a cornbread flavoring.) Gradually mix in Milk and Flavoring desired. *Key to cakes are not to over mix them. Pour cake batter in greased and lightly floured cake pan, or cupcake baking cups. (We used the jumbo cupcake tins and were able to make 8-9 jumbo cupcakes for above recipe.) *Bake at 350 degrees for 25-35 mins, depending on cake size pan. 27 mins for jumbo cupcakes

Follow these wonderful recipes for a tasty and eventful Valentine’s Friday!