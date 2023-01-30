TOOELE, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Queen of DIY crafts Meg Bentley, from Eggs with Meg, shared her festive crafts and accessories for her favorite holiday, Valentine’s Day. It is always a blast when she comes to the GTU studio and shares her creations. Bentley donned a glamourous Valentine’s Day inspired outfit with a striking red top, an adorable pink tulle skirt, and accessorized with heart shaped pink earrings, a red vintage phone purse, a heart hair clip and stunning heels perfect for your Galentine’s Party or a romantic night out with your babe. This look will have you ready to paint the town red! Literally.

Bentley not only wants to have a cute environment with Valentine décor, but also wants to have fun activities with the fam and something everyone can get excited for. “I’m the CEO of all things pink, frilly, dazzled, glitter [and] hearts,” said Bentley. “I was put on earth for Valentine’s [Day].” Bentley says she spends more on Valentine’s Day than she does during Christmas. While Valentine’s Day is her favorite, she does find a fun way to incorporate her old Christmas décor and upcycled two large candy canes to make a fun red and white striped heart. Another fun find for Bentley was a spring inspired gnome she thrifted. Rather than stick with the yellow, Bentley spruced things up and added pink and red to better suit her aesthetic! She kept a peep of the existing blue. She likes to add a few non traditional colors in her Valentine’s decorations. Another fun activity is to make your own DIY popcorn kit! Bentley made a kissing booth inspired popcorn case with microwavable popcorn and cute disposable containers for a fun movie night for you and your Valentine.

Her piece de resistance was a homemade Ring Pop inspired trinket. Bentley built the giant Ring Pop by placing two pink bowls together on top of a Styrofoam dome anchored by two pieces of wood. This is a perfect way to package your gifts. She also recommends a cute gift basket shaped like a bathtub with the gifts inside. You can find many more fun and creative activities and festive gift wrapping on Bentley’s Instagram and YouTube.