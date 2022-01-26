Valentine’s Day charcuterie board for two

Charcuterie boards are not going out of style any time soon. Liz Jones, Grazing Stylist and Owner of Grazey Good Eats joined us on the show to share about this month’s Valentine’s Day-themed boards.

Grazey Good Eats can help turn even the simplest meals into something special. There is just something fancy about it. When styling a board, Jones sticks to the three T rule: Texture, Taste, and Touch. Just like you would consider with other works of art, a variety of elements is appealing to the eye and in this case, to the taste.

Jones demonstrated how to make a flower out of salami. This gives the board a personal touch. Grazey Good Eats is available to cater and also offers date night boxes. Valentine’s orders are now open, so mention Good Things Utah for 10% off your order.

Instagram & Facebook @grazeygoodeats