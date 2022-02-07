Valentine’s Day charcuterie board for the kiddos

This is the time of year to show your loved ones how much you love them! This charcuterie board is the perfect treat to eat on Valentine’s Day. Charcuterie boards are an easy treat to personalize to satisfy any taste bud. Rose Storey Usenova joined the show on how to make 3 different types of boards.

Usenova made a kid-friendly dessert board, a healthy board for kids, and a board both kids and grown-ups can enjoy. Are you in a time crunch? No need to feel like you have to create extravagant homemade treats. Usenova shared that buying store-bought candy and turning them into heart shapes is an easy way to stay festive. She also came up with creating tomato hearts by cutting a cherry tomato in half and putting a skewer in between both halves. Adding different heart-shaped fruits with a side of fruit dip is a simple way to keep the board healthy.

If you or a friend would like to learn any more festive crafts visit rosestorey.blogspot.com.

Instagram: rosestorey