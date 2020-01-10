Valentine’s Cheesecake is the perfect dessert for your sweetheart

What goes well with with love? A little side of sweetness. With Valentine’s day right around the corner, surprise your loved one with a Valentines Cheesecake.

Bryan Clark is a baker that showcased some tips on how to do a Pinterest worthy dessert from home. This dessert can be made for any occasion, but as Clark mentioned; particularly around Valentine’s.

Clark has been on the Food Network show and wants to share his treat with others.

This white chocolate raspberry cheesecake can be a great dessert to share with others during this special holiday of romance and friendship.

In this recipe you will be creating the crust, raspberry sauce and cheesecake all from scratch to create this one 9 inch cheesecake.

To begin:

INGREDIENTS

For the crust:

2 1/2 cups chocolate cookie crumbs 1/2 cup melted butter

For the raspberry sauce:

1 (10 oz) package frozen raspberries 2 TB sugar 3 tsp cornstarch, dissolved in 1/2 cup water

For the cheesecake:

1 bag (12 oz) pure white chocolate chips 1/2 cup half and half 3 (8 oz) packages good cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup sugar 3 large eggs 1 TB vanilla extract

For the topping:

1 c. sour cream

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup homemade raspberry sauce

3 tbsp. orange juice

Make the crust: In a large bowl, mix fine cookie crumbs with butter until well incorporated. Press into bottom of a greased 9-inch springform pan. Set aside.

Make raspberry sauce: In a heavy saucepan, combine raspberries, sugar, and cornstarch/water mixture. Mix well. Bring to boil and boil for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon. Remove from heat, strain sauce through sieve to remove seeds and set aside.

Preheat oven to 215F. Set rack to lower middle position. Place a pan full of water in the lowest rack. Using a small heavy saucepan, melt white chocolate chips with half and half, on low heat. Stir often until completely melted and smooth. Remove from heat and set aside.

In large bowl, mix together softened cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time. Add vanilla and the melted white chocolate mixture.

Pour batter over the crust. Bake at 215F for 3 to 3 1/2 hours. Filling will still jiggle in the center and seem undone. Edges should feel firm upon light touch. Turn heat off and let cheesecake cool in the oven, with door ajar.

Once cool, Stir together sour cream, sugar and vanilla. Spread evenly over top of cooled cheesecake. Spoon out 2 to 3 Tbsp. raspberry sauce; drop by teaspoonfuls onto topping. Pull a knife through raspberry sauce to form hearts. cover springform pan tightly with foil and refrigerate at least 4 hours.



Follow Clark on instagram for more @sweetbitesbybryan