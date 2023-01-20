SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a great day when Val Cameron visits us on set! Here are her picks and ratings on the top films of the week.

‘The Son’

Rated PG 13

It was released a few months ago, Now it is finally coming out in Utah this weekend.

Prequel to “The Father”

Grade B-

‘Missing’

Rating PG-13

In Theatres today.

Thriller/Drama

Grade B

Sundance Film Festival started yesterday January 19th and goes on to January 29th.

Tickets are available for both Park City and Salt Lake City Theatres.

Movies to look out for:

‘Magazine Dreams’ with Johnathan Majors

‘Cat Person’ with Emilia Jones

‘Little Richard: I am Everything’

‘Bad Behavior’ with Jennifer Connelly

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’

Brooke Sheilds: ‘Pretty Baby’

These are just a few Cameron will be checking out and talking to viewers about next week.

Local packages for both in-person and digital screenings are still available.

Cameron will also be doing a bunch of interviews that you can access on her YouTube channel.