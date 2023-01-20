SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a great day when Val Cameron visits us on set! Here are her picks and ratings on the top films of the week.
‘The Son’
Rated PG 13
It was released a few months ago, Now it is finally coming out in Utah this weekend.
Prequel to “The Father”
Grade B-
‘Missing’
Rating PG-13
In Theatres today.
Thriller/Drama
Grade B
Sundance Film Festival started yesterday January 19th and goes on to January 29th.
Tickets are available for both Park City and Salt Lake City Theatres.
Movies to look out for:
- ‘Magazine Dreams’ with Johnathan Majors
- ‘Cat Person’ with Emilia Jones
- ‘Little Richard: I am Everything’
- ‘Bad Behavior’ with Jennifer Connelly
- ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’
- Brooke Sheilds: ‘Pretty Baby’
These are just a few Cameron will be checking out and talking to viewers about next week.
Local packages for both in-person and digital screenings are still available.
Cameron will also be doing a bunch of interviews that you can access on her YouTube channel.