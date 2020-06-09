Motivational speaker Ganel-Lyn Condie joined us in-studio to talk, “vaccine for a relationship virus”.

She tell us, relationships aren’t always easy, especially when vulnerabilities are high. Or we are spending more time together in tight quarters.

So what can we do to vaccinate against the relationship virus? Symptoms are: resentment, contention, disconnection and loneliness.

Here are four vaccinations to combat the virus:

Don’t take things personally. How people respond is a reflection of THEIR realities. People treat us the way they feel about themselves. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be.” Check the stories in your head. We often spend a lot of time proving ourselves right. The virus spreads by often seeing what we want to see. Generous assumptions. We all are doing the best we can with what we have been given. Check the facts. Communicate with phrases like, “Can I check in with you about something? I am telling myself a story. I want to make sure I am clear.” Mask up against ‘US vs. THEM” thinking. Social media is filled with us vs. them posts. News reports and politics strip us of humanity. We are more alike than different. We all have vulnerability, worry about our family, want to have connection and safety. We are better with discussion and differences.

“We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.” -J.K. Rowling ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

More at ganellyn.com