Orem, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The UVAA Summer Opera Festival in Utah is set to kick off with an unforgettable night of music and talent with “A Divine Night of Mozart.” With opera icon Deborah Voigt guiding aspiring singers, the addition of Truman Walker’s piano skills, and the enchanting repertoire of Mozart, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Deborah Voigt, an internationally acclaimed opera star, has had a remarkable career performing across the globe. Inspired by the talent in Utah, she will spend the summer mentoring the next generation of opera singers. Isaac Hurtado is the Director of Opera at Utah Valley University and Founder of the UVAA Summer Opera Festival set to kick off July 7th at 7 pm. For the first time ever, the festival will showcase a young pianist, Truman Walker, along with competition winning singers.

Take advantage of the exclusive 50% discount on tickets with code GTU. Visit the UVAA website to secure your seats and immerse yourself in a world of operatic brilliance.