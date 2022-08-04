Miyo Strong and Jason South from the Elizabeth Smart Foundation talked about using the power in your lower body for self-defense.

Strong talked about using push kicks as a preemptive strike to push your attacker away before they can get too close to you. She said that women particularly have lots of strength in their legs and lower body and that by using push kicks you can utilize this power.

Training and muscle memory are key to maintaining the ability to control your fight or flight reactions, Strong explained. Through frequent training, using self-defense moves like the push kick feel natural and can easily be used. Being aware of your surroundings is also key, she said.

