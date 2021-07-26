Utilizing “girl time” with partner workouts

Clear a space, grab a partner, and lock in those abs! Emilia Moore, certified personal trainer, bodybuilding specialist, and group fitness instructor came by today to instruct us on how we can better workout with a partner.

Moore explains that working out with a partner can be more exciting, encouraging, and is a great time to catch up with friends.

She demonstrated plank high fives and partner leg raises, showing the benefits that come from partner workouts.

Moore can be found teaching classes at Bountiful EoS and on IG.