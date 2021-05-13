Utah’s tourism is roaring back to life

- On Good Things Utah this morning – When it comes to travel, Salt Lake City’s airport has outperformed the rest of the country throughout the pandemic. Even though March passenger traffic there was down some 38% over 2019 volumes, the facility easily outpaced other U.S. airports that were collectively running 48% under 2019’s passenger pace. Salt Lake City International Airport Executive Director Bill Wyatt said the positive numbers for his facility, which completed phase one of a massive $4.1 billion rebuild last September, are a little deceiving since the airport saw an unusual bump in connecting traffic due to changes at other hubs in West Coast cities. But, he also noted that Utah’s portfolio of premier outdoor recreation assets helped drive increased interest in travel to the state even before a substantial number of U.S. residents had received vaccinations. And, he expects the trend to continue. “I think we’re going to see a really strong summer here,” Wyatt said. “We got a taste of it this winter … and we were among the destinations that did relatively well in terms of air travel. “It’s not at all a big surprise. Our skiing, national and state parks … this is a place people can come to and be outdoors and feel relatively safe. And I think that dynamic is definitely going to continue.” To read the entire article click here: https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/5/10/22421023/utah-visitor-economy-recovery-covid-19-airlines-hotels-outdoor-recreation-convention-traffic
- So often, the habits that experts recommend to increase happiness aren’t compatible with actual daily life. Who has time to sit down for an extended meditation session when you’re juggling 1,000 different things? Fortunately, there is plenty you can do to boost your well-being throughout the day in just a few minutes. Here are five research-backed happiness “hacks” that take five minutes or less, but pay dividends all day long. Nicea shares how you can feel happy in just minutes.
- And finally, if you go to check your mailbox and discover a dryer sheet inside it, you’ll likely find yourself asking, “Who put this here and what does it mean?” But there is nothing to fear! Turns out, it’s actually a safety measure that was carried out by the postal worker who delivers your mail. On Reddit, user @istrx13 (who is also a letter carrier) says that post office employees will put dryer sheets inside mailboxes to deter wasps. “We’ve found that they hate scented dryer sheets,” they write. “If we encounter a box that is a problem for nests, we’ll often put one in there and it does the trick.” In addition to repelling wasps, scented dryer sheets will also repel ants. This is likely due to the fact that dryer sheets are heavily scented. Since wasps and ants are insects that have a sensitive sense of smell, the product ends up irritating them. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.
Utah Coronavirus
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter