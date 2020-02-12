Utah’s Remarkable Women: Melissa Hansen

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, ABC4 Utah will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

ABC4 Utah’s first Remarkable Women Local Honoree is Melissa Hansen.

Melissa Hansen

Melissa is being recognized for her outstanding leadership qualities, enduring compassion, and never-relenting energy. Melissa is a mother and a grandmother but was mostly nominated by long-time friend, Vanasa Petersen, for all the work she has done for Utah’s Veteran community. Her work with the Veteran organization ‘Continue Mission’, inspired by her husband’s post-war recovery, has allowed a large community of veterans in Utah to forge a family-like connection and find a different means of healing.

