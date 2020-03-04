Utah’s Remarkable Women: Jaynee Poulson

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, ABC4 Utah will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

ABC4 Utah’s fourth Remarkable Women Local Honoree is Jaynee Poulson.

Jaynee demonstrates a true philanthropic spirit and desire to lift up and support other people, particularly other women and especially young women.

Here’s what Jared Poulson had to say about his wife:

Jaynee has dedicated her life to elevating women. With a doctorate in Women’s Studies, she has been an entrepreneur in the mental health space, served on the state PTA board and multiple other non-profit boards was an Associate Producer of “Addiction Unplugged” on A&E and is the CEO of The Giveback Program. Jaynee has developed curriculum for female inmates transitioning back into real life, is a TEDx speaker, a 20+ year survivor of an eating disorder, an adjunct professor in the Women’s Studies program at Weber State University and still finds time to volunteer at the local jail/youth facility, Road Home, and church all while helping raise six kids and her husband.

Visit Utah’s Remarkable Women for 2020 for more info on Jaynee as well as the other three finalists!