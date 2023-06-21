Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Utah’s pop culture and comic convention is reaching new heights with an exciting announcement. Dan Farr joined us today for a special announcement revealing the hotshot celebrity joining Salt Lake City’s FanX event this fall.

Scheduled to take place at the renowned Salt Palace Convention Center, FanX promises to be a thrilling celebration bringing together fans, celebrities, and cosplayers for an unforgettable experience. With an incredible celeb lineup, immersive exhibits, and engaging activities, Utah’s FanX event is set to reignite the passion and excitement of fandom like never before. See more of what FanX is all about by clicking here.

Dan Farr announced that this year’s special celebrity guest appearance will be Jared Padalecki! Padalecki is best known for starring as Sam Winchester in Supernatural. In addition to Supernatural, he has appeared in several fan-favorite TV shows and movies, including Gilmore Girls, New York Minute, House of Wax, and Friday the 13th. Jared Padalecki has been one of FanX’s most requested guests for years.

FanX will occur at the Salt Palace Convention Center on September 21st – 23rd, 2023. In addition to Jared Padalecki, FanX will feature several fan-favorite guests. Tune in to see a list of the guests who will be attending!

For more information about FanX 2023 or to purchase tickets now, visit https://fanxsaltlake.com/.