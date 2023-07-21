

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Corey Fairholm, Utah’s newest PTA President, joined GTU to explain to our viewers what PTA can do for your child.

Fairholm started out by explaining the mission of Utah PTA, their mission is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children. To support your child’s success, you must invest in your child’s success, volunteer for your child’s success, and advocate for your child’s success. It is important for Fairholm as PTA president to build a strong PTA army to advocate for our children. For more information visit their website and watch our video replay above!