Emma McFee is an award-winning dancer from the Scariff Locklier Leonelli School of Irish Dance who popped in this morning to tell us all about this incredible art form. She tells us that Irish Dance is for everyone! There are classes for beginners, as well as adults.

With locations in Sandy, North Salt Lake, and Logan, Utah’s most successful competitive Irish dance school has a studio near you. Get 10 classes for just $16 on Groupon. What a deal!

scariffschool.com IG: @scariffschool

Facebook: The Scariff Locklier Leonelli School of Irish Dance

Check out the performance below to Belles of Tipperary/Star of Munster by Mairead Nesbitt.