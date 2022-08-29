Cleopatra Balfour joins the show to talk about the Urban Arts Festival. This year, there will be two stages presenting Rahzel and Carnage the Executioner supported by local musicians, breakdancers and performing artists.

The Urban Arts Festival represents the growing diversity in Utah and has unique additions this year such as the customer car show, street basketball tournaments, live painting and free fun activities for the whole family.

The Urban Arts Festival is celebrating its twelfth year! Based out of the Gateway September 2 through September 4 in Downtown Salt Lake City, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Website: urbanartsfest.org

Instagram: @urbanartsfest

Facebook: urban arts festival