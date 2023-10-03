SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrates the Halloween season with its annual BooLights and new events like Howl & Growl every Monday in October and the BooLights Neurodiversity Celebration. While the resident animals sleep, guests of all ages will see fantastical light displays of animals around the zoo from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Here’s the fun breakdown of what’s happening this October at Utah’s Hogle Zoo:

BooLights: The family-favorite BooLights events, sponsored by Mountain America Credit Union, are the destination for not-so-spooky friends, frights and reimagined lights. Guests can enjoy the zoo after dark with themed light displays, Halloween entertainment and activities like the Wizarding World Maze, Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab with animal fun, Witches of Kopi Rock, where you can learn what animal you most resemble, and the Pirates of Rocky Shores who share fun whale tales. BooLights is Oct. 4-7, 11-14, 19-21, 25-29.

BooLights Neurodiversity Celebration: The first ever BooLights Neurodiversity Celebration is a sensory-friendly evening on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and will include adjustments to sound, flashing lights, and smells. Mention Utah Parent Center at the gate to receive $5 off the BooLights Neurodiversity Celebration.

BooLights Dia de los Muertos: Returning for a second year, BooLights Dia de Los Muertos is a celebration of culture during a special evening of BooLights on Sunday, Oct. 29. Guests will experience BooLights and additional activities that celebrate cultural traditions.

Howl & Growl: New in 2023, Howl & Growl is an elevated BooLights experience with trick-or-treating, special characters, and games. Howl & Growl is every Monday in October.

BrewLights (21+): The last Zoo Brew of the season, benefitting wildlife conservation, will be on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and will include BooLights with local brews and specialty food for purchase. This one will sell out.

Hogle Halloween: New in 2023, Hogle Halloween is a daytime event, included with general admission or a zoo membership, with trick-or-treating around the zoo. Guests can see the animals and stop by various candy tables while learning about the importance of sustainable palm oil in Halloween candy. Hogle Halloween is Thursday, Oct. 26-28, from noon-6 p.m.

Visit HogleZoo.org for more information about Boolights and all the fun fall activities at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

Sponsored by Utah’s Hogle Zoo.