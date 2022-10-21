- On Good Things Utah this morning – Happy Birthday Good Things Utah! The show is officially 20 years old and we are looking back at two incredible decades and looking forward to an amazing future with the show. Tony Parks from the Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake Bees is our incredible announcer, Joslyn Petty and her band is providing the background music for our special show and we have a studio audience for the first time since the pandemic! Even Utah’s own Governor Spencer Cox stopped by to sign an official declaration making today in our state Good Things Utah Day! We hope you tune in with the ladies for a special day two decades in the making on this Friday edition of GTU.
Utah’s governor declares today Good Things Utah Day
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
