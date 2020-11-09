Utah’s governor declares a State of Emergency

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Governor Gary Herbert declares a State of Emergency in Utah over night. And this morning we are waiting for him to answer questions about what exactly the declaration means for you and your family. We’ll bring you the latest on the changes in our state.
- Plus, our country now has it’s first female, first Black, first South Asian Vice President-elect. We have reaction from our hosts about Kamala Harris’ historic win over the weekend.
- And the Real Housewives of SLC premiere happened downtown on Saturday night. Nicea and Surae got to attend and they have a sneak peek of what we can expect on the Bravo hit show coming up this Wednesday night. (including an interview from the oh so entertaining Jen Shaw) Hope you join us this morning for our jam packed second hour of GTU!