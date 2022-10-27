Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.

There is a second, smaller location in Orem, and Tara has big plans to create an event center next! She tells us about a customer favorite, the mouth-watering dried apples, how they incorporate BYU creamery ice cream and dressing, and their signature slushies topped with dounts! Oh my.

Tara says the holidays are a magical time to come in to one of the two Utah county locations and pick up some locally made gifts like honey, apple juice, peaches, and treats you can’t find anywhere else. Perfect for anyone in the family or a corporate box for your colleagues!

Get 10% off when you mention you saw Wall Brothers on GTU! Follow along on social media IG @wallbrothersthebarn, Facebook, and TikTok @wallbrothers.thebarn