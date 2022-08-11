Ra’Living is Utah’s First Raw, Plant based, and Organic food truck! Not only if everything whole food planet based, but it is also hydrating, nourishing, and delicious! Ra’Living is fully free of refined sugar, cholesterol, soy and anything that doesn’t do the body good. It is also fully gluten free with not a single glutenous item making it the perfect place for anyone with celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity or intolerance as there is zero risk for cross contamination. Ashley Morales, owner of Ra’ Living Food Truck came to Good Things Utah to educate viewers on her divine nourishment and the benefits of eating raw foods. Started just two months ago, Ra’Living has been a staple food truck at the Provo Farmer’s Market and also sets up shop around Salt Lake, Summit and Utah Counties. Morales operates the food truck with her husband and her four children.

Morales has adapted a raw vegan lifestyle for the last year and has been vegan for the past four years. She has seen an improvement in her health and feels invincible. “I can do backhand springs and I’m 37 years old.” said Morales. Raw foods are plants that have not been cooked over 117 degrees including nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables. “Every bite is divine nourishment. We’re not cooking out the nutrients out of our food, all the nutrients stay intact.” said Morales. In her food truck you can find delicious and beloved classic food items that are packed full of nutrients. Her staple items include a cashew based raw vegan key lime cheesecake, her signature beet burger named after the food truck, a falafel inspired burger from sunflower seeds, a hazelnut based horchata drink, Thai coconut gazpacho and many other scrumptious treats and mouth watering libations.

In addition to a fully raw vegan foodie, Morales is an anti-speciesist, someone who does not tolerate the discrimination or oppression of any species and believes all living beings deserve to live and not suffer and animal rights activist. Morales even dons a tattoo that says “anti-speciesist” with her food truck’s logo on her bicep. “Animal Agriculture is the number one cause of the current climate crisis and eating plant based is the biggest way to reduce your environmental impact on earth.” said Morales, “It’s also important to be considerate to the different animal species we share our planet with as animals are a lot more complex then we think and play a very vital role in our eco system. Animals feel pain just like us and value their lives just like us. It is vital in these times that everyone go vegan and eat plant based and be kind to the animals, our bodies and kind to the planet.”

Ra’ Living will be at the Orem Farmer’s Market from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Salt Lake City Famer’s Market on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and Provo Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

To stay up today with all things Ra’ Living, follow them on Instagram: @ralivingfoodtruck